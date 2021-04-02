Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 137,070 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $45,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

