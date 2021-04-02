Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 17,969 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $50,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $129.95 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $131.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

