Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 22,265 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $579.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $591.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

