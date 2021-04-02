Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 53,314 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $47,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.