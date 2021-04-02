Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 820,640 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,640 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of TripAdvisor worth $45,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after acquiring an additional 224,268 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

