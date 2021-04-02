Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of UDR worth $44,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

UDR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.