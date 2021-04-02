Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of The J. M. Smucker worth $46,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.25 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

