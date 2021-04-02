Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,008,647 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Lyft worth $49,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

