Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 501.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of nCino worth $46,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. Accenture plc purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after buying an additional 606,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in nCino by 2,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last three months.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NCNO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

