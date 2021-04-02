Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of United Airlines worth $46,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.37.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

