Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.70 Million Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 930,459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $43,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRA shares. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $61.19 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

