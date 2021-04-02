Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.53 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Mercury Systems worth $44,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at $22,123,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,650 shares of company stock worth $956,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

