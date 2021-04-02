Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.90 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,709 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 93,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $45,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $16,075,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $10,848,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE LPX opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

