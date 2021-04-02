Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.49 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Campbell Soup worth $47,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.