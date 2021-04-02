Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.44 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.98% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $49,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after buying an additional 69,170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

