Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $50.57 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,307 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of EMCOR Group worth $50,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

