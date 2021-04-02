Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $43,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 426.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

SITE stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $181.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

