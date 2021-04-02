Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 134,287 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Lamar Advertising worth $49,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $29,694,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,132,000 after buying an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.