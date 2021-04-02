Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 756,404 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Rambus worth $45,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

