Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,377 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of LPL Financial worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

