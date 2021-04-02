Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,150 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Alleghany worth $43,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,985,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in Alleghany by 109.4% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $636.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.56 and a 200-day moving average of $592.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $434.53 and a 12 month high of $663.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

