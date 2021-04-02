Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Upwork worth $46,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $46.53 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.12 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.