Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Trupanion worth $43,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,642 shares of company stock worth $17,141,614. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.