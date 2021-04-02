Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $49,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

