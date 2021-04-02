Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $50,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $251.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average is $194.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

