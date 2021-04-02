Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Kornit Digital worth $46,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.