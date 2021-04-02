Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,260 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Amedisys worth $47,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $838,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $269.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

