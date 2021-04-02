Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 181,291 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,291 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $46,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $166.39 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

