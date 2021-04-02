Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 219,400 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $50,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,964,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,325,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 379,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

