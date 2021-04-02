Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 46,356 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,923 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 46,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of R1 RCM worth $48,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.59, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

