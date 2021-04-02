Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of MakeMyTrip worth $44,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 108,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 250,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

