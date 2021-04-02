Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,791 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Perspecta worth $46,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after acquiring an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

