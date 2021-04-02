Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:NMZ opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $14.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
