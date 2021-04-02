Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:NMZ opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

