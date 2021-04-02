NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.47. 7,706,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

