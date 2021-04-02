NXM (NXM) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.96 or 0.00132689 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $503.43 million and approximately $307,944.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,679 coins and its circulating supply is 6,375,643 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

