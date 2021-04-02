nYFI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,230.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. nYFI has a market cap of $366,920.89 and $30,230.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00295198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.10 or 0.00773245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010052 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

