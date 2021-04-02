Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $67.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $297.59 million and $67.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00139165 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

