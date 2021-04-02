Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $312.77 million and $81.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00139697 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

