Obee Network Hits Market Capitalization of $40,467.20 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Obee Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Obee Network has a total market cap of $40,467.20 and approximately $10,812.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 tokens. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars.

