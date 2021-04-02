Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Observer has a total market capitalization of $128.25 million and $288.59 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 86.7% against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,136.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

