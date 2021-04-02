Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 2,600,000 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OXY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,311,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.