OceanEx Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.49 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $803,497.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00066883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00293017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00768765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010074 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.