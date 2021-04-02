Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 19,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$19.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

