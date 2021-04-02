Oddz Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Oddz has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $19.24 million and $1.59 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00280679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.21 or 0.00814476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010094 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

