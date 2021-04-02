OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $644,678.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00066912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00303734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00759472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00090103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010041 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,926,613 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

