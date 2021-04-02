OKB 24-Hour Volume Tops $302.74 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. OKB has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $302.74 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $17.66 or 0.00029785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,177.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

