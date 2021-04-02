Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

OKTA opened at $229.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

