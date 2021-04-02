Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.17). Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

