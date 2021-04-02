Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $8,576,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,677. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

