Olyseum Trading 94% Lower Over Last Week (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a market cap of $103,514.34 and approximately $1.87 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00745198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,001 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.